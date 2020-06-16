Local businesses join “Revenue Strike” to support racial reforms

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Several Chattanooga businesses are closing their doors today to send a message on restructuring the Chattanooga Police Department.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop has the latest.

Over thirty businesses have signed up to participate in the ‘Revenue Strike.’

“Local business owners to stand in solidarity with protesters to let city officials understand that they stand with us, and that they believe the taxes that they are paying can be allocated in a more equitable way.”

Local musician and activist C-Grimey is proud to see some businesses take a stand, and want to help black communities.

“This is not a one time deal, businesses that have dedicated this day to the Revenue Strike. I foresee it will be several more days, at least through the summer.’

Businesses that are participating are asking Chattanooga City Council to take a portion of the funds for Chattanooga Police and re-invest that money into black communities.

“Point, blank, period. There are only two sides to be on and that’s the right side and the wrong side. So which do you want to be on? In twenty to thirty years what are you going to tell your grandchildren.”

Through a Facebook post on Concerned Citizens for Justice, businesses are still able to sign up to participate.

“This is not a black and brown issue, this is an everybody issue.”

In Chattanooga, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now