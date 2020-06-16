Hamilton County Schools considering Sears building at Northgate Mall

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School board is exploring options for a new location for one school.

The Chattanooga School of Liberal Arts off of East Brainerd road is in need of a lot of maintenance and work.

During Monday night’s school board meeting the option was brought up to possibly buy the old sears building next to Northgate mall.

The Chief Operating Officer for the school system says considering an old department store is something they haven’t done before but it does have its benefits.

“It’s something that would be new for us in Hamilton County but there are really good examples across the country of people putting together first class learning environments for kids out of big box store,” says Dr. Justin Robertson, Chief Operating Officer for HCS.

Dr. Robertson says the great thing about the location is all 15 acres would be at their use.

These ideas will be presented Thursday at the next meeting