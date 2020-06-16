COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee reach highest level

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University researchers say the number of COVID-19 patients in Tennessee hospitals has reached its highest level at more than 400, but the increase has not put acute strain on the state’s hospital system.

A report from the Nashville-based university’s hospital and medical school said increases in hospitalizations in June were mostly concentrated in the Memphis area and southeast Tennessee, including Chattanooga.

Rises in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent days have led Memphis and Nashville to delay plans to reopen more businesses and increase capacities for restaurants and retail stores.

About 200 virus patients are being treated in Memphis-area hospitals.