CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A woman was shot multiple times this morning in Brainerd.

Police found the victim in the 200 block of Tunnel Boulevard around 8:40 AM.

The 54 year old was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses say the shots came from someone in a passing vehicle.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.