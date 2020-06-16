3 arrested over checks being stolen out of mailboxes

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County deputies have gotten complaints about someone stealing checks out of mailboxes.

Their investigation led them to three suspects.

The break came when a bank gave them video of a man trying to cash one of the stolen checks.

They got his vehicle description, tracked him to a local motel, arrested him and he led them to two other women involved in the scheme.

Investigators say all three admitted to stealing the checks, altering them and then trying to cash them.

Michael Thorton, Precious Appleberry and Jennifer Pendergrass all face charges of Forgery and Theft.

Thorton and Appleberry also face additional drug charges.

Thorton was already wanted for forgery in Cleveland.