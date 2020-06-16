14 year old sentenced in Tessa Majors stabbing

NEW YORK, New York (WDEF) – One of the young teens charged in connection to the stabbing death of Tessa Majors, has been sentenced.

Majors was a Barnard College freshman from Virginia who was the Grand-Niece of Tennessee football legend Johnny Majors.

She was stabbed to death in a public park last December during a robbery attempt.

Three juveniles were charged with the crime.

A 14 year old was sentenced on Monday (he was 13 at the time of the crime).

He pleaded guilty to first degree robbery.

At his hearing, he said that he and the other two males went to the park to rob someone.

He said he picked up the knife that one of the teens had dropped and handed it to the other teen, who then stabbed Majors.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 18 months.

But the Administration for Children’s Services could decide to release him in six months, of hold him until he is 18.

The other two 14 year olds have been charged as adults with murders.

Their cases are still pending.

The case has been a sensation in New York because of its similarity to the Central Park 5 case of a jogger in 1989.

Both involved the murders of young, white women by young teens of color.

Majors was killed in a park that is a common crossing point for college students in the city.

Since her stabbing, officials have created 24 hour security for the park.

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/teen-sentenced-tessa-majors-stabbing-death-nyc/