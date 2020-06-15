Two northwest Georgia nursing homes suffer Covid-19 deaths

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The death toll is rising from coronavirus outbreaks at two nursing homes near the state line.

NHC Healthcare in Rossville now reports five of their clients have died from Covid-19.

- Advertisement -

That is up from four last week.

Four residents are in the hospital while 38 more who tested positive are recovering at the facility on McFarland Avenue.

17 of the 24 employees who tested positive there have since recovered.

The other facility is PruittHealth of Fort Oglethorpe on Battlefield Parkway.

Georgia data shows two of their residents have now died.

36 of their 90 clients have tested positive.

30 staff members have also tested positive.

The only other major outbreak at a senior care facility in our area was at Life Care Center of Athens.

The outbreak claimed 14 lives.

But the facility is now Covid-19 free.