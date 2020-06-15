Suspect charged with assaulting officer while breaking into city hall

CARTHAGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with attacking a police officer in Middle Tennessee last week.

The TBI handled the investigation.

They say Ralph Overstreet was trying to break in to the City Hall of Carthage on Thursday.

As a city officer and a county deputy approached, they got into a fight.

The Carthage officer was injured and taken to the hospital.

He was later released.

The deputy used a taser to get Overstreet under control.

Overstreet faces charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Resisting Arrest.