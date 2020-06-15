‘When does it stop?’ Slain man’s family makes tearful plea

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says she’s ordering changes to police use-of-force policies as the family of a black man killed by police outside a fast food drive-thru pleaded for change.

Relatives of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks said at a news conference Monday that he was a loving father with a big heart.

Brooks was shot late Friday as police tried to arrest him for being intoxicated behind the wheel.

Atlanta’s mayor says she’s requiring officers to receive continuous training in how to deescalate situations, among other changes.

It comes as people protested outside the Georgia Capitol and officials nationwide are responding to calls for reform.