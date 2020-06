[dfp_ads id=639820]

Rescue efforts are underway at the pocket wilderness. A 36 year old female suffered a leg injury. Tennessee State Park Rangers and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department are responding to assist in the rescue efforts. The incident happened near the Blue Hole.

Rescue personnel and HCEMS are hiking 3-4 miles on the trailhead to reach the injured party. Mowbray Fire Chief, Chris Weddington, reported this extrication will take several hours. Injured party is conscious and alert.