NASCAR All Star Race Moving to Bristol This July

Rick Nyman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – NASCAR is set to allow up to 30,000 fans at the track in Bristol next month when it moves the All-Star race out of Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time in the history of the race.

If the expected attendance count holds, NASCAR would open to the largest gathering of sports fans in the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic __ all while numbers in some states continue to spike.

NASCAR is set to brush off those concerns and open the gates in Tennessee. Bristol holds about 146,000 fans.

The recent spike of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina sparked the move to Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will remain on the July 15 date with a 7 p.m. start time.

Rick Nyman
