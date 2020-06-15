MLB Commissioner No Longer Optimistic For Baseball Season

NEW YORK (AP) – Several baseball players have tested positive for COVID-19 and Commissioner Rob Manfred says there might be no major league season after a breakdown in talks between teams and the union on how to split up money in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Union head Tony Clark has declared additional negotiations futile and Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem sent a seven-page letter to players’ association chief negotiator Bruce Meyer asking the union whether it will waive the threat of legal action and tell MLB to announce spring training report dates and a regular season schedule.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)