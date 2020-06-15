Injured Woman airlifted out of Pocket Wilderness

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Rescuers used a Black Hawk helicopter to get an injured hiker out of the Pocket Wilderness on Monday.

The 36 year old woman was with 3 juveniles hiking the trails near Falling Water on the side of Walden’s Ridge.

Around 10:30, rescuers got a call that she had suffered an injury about a mile and a half up the trail.

Mowbray, Dallas Bay, Signal Mountain, Erlanger and Hamilton County teams responded.

They used a National Guard helicopter to lift her off the trail and fly her to a local hospital.

The young teens (12, 13 & 14) were walked out of the wilderness.