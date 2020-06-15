Hank Williams Jr.’s 27-year-old daughter killed in accident

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say the 27-year-old daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr. has been killed in a highway accident. Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Brad Wilbanks says Katherine Williams-Dunning of Springville was the driver of a SUV that was towing a boat when it crossed the median and rolled over Saturday night. The accident happened on U.S. Route 79 northeast of Paris. Her husband, 29-year-old Tyler J. Dunning, was a passenger in the vehicle. News outlets report he was airlifted to a Nashville hospital. His condition was not immediately released. Wilbanks says the accident remains under investigation.

