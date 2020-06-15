Healthcare Hero’s Name: Austyn Stallings
My granddaughter, Austyn Stallings, is an ICU nurse at Vanderbilt Hospital. She works tirelessly to care for the seriously ill patients in her care.
Submitted by: Jayne Daughtery
