North Georgia students use a racial slur in viral Snapchat video

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WDEF)- A Snapchat video that has been making its way around multiple social media sites has some North Georgia high school students in the hot seat.

In the video, you can hear multiple white male students saying the “N” word multiple times while smiling and laughing.

- Advertisement -

Both schools where the students allegedly attend have responded.

Chickamaugua City Schools Superintendent Melody Day issued a statement:

Ringgold High School Principal JR Jones also released a statement:

Message From RHS by Megan Jones on Scribd