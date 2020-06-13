Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – June 14th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Sunny with a Chance of Showers!

More sunshine and good looking weather will continue for most of Sunday. Waking up to a clear and sunny mid 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. However, few afternoon showers will scatter through the evening. Nothing severe expected and most of the valley will be dry.

Some sunshine, mainly dry, and pleasant weather will continue through the beginning of next week due to a low pressure system off the southeast coast. Temperatures will be slightly below average for the first half of the week in the low to mid 60s.

However – NEXT weekend, the heat & humidity will make a big-time return!

87 & 65 are our seasonal highs and lows.

