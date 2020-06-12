Woman charged with felony for tagging statue with chalk

ATLANTA (AP) — A police report shows a woman arrested Thursday at the Georgia State Capitol for defacing the statue of a Confederate general wrote “tear down” on it in chalk.

Protest organizer J.J. Nicole questions whether the action merits any criminal charges, much less a felony charge filed by the Georgia State Patrol.

State Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Lt. Stephanie L. Stallings says 55-year-old Jamie Loughner of Atlanta was arrested Thursday.

Loughner is charged with felony interference with government property and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Loughner remains in the Fulton County jail Friday.

Bail is set at $1,500.

A police report shows Loughner admitted to moving a police barricade and climbing steps to the statue.