Weather Update: Friday Afternoon’s Forecast – June 12th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): The Winning Streak Weather Wise Continues!

Clear skies will continue through the morning. It will be very comfortable with lows between 60-65.

- Advertisement -

Lots of sunshine, breezy, and pleasantly warm again for Friday afternoon. Highs will settle into the mid 80. Clear and comfortable again Friday night with lows 60-63. Some areas away from the city & into the mountains will fall into the 50’s.

More sunshine and good looking weather will continue for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80’s and lows 60-63 through Sunday morning.

Some sunshine mainly dry, and pleasant weather will continue through the beginning of next week. However – NEXT weekend, the heat & humidity will make a big-time return!

86 & 65 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.