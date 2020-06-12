Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling Recalls Jennings Hail Mary Catch Against Georgia

If you want to talk about wild football finishes, the 2016 Georgia-Tennessee game certainly fits the bill.

You had two touchdowns in the final 20 seconds with one touchdown turning Vols receiver Jauan Jennings into a UT legend.

The Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling takes us back to those exciting closing moments in Athens.

Said Kesling:”It’s very rare to see a Hail Mary in a game. You might see one every once in awhile. But to see back-to-back Hail Mary’s, that’s unheard of.”

Georgia went first. Jacob Eason to Riley Ridley with 10 seconds left to make it 31-28 Dawgs.

Said Kesling:”Well I wasn’t sure that it was going to get there. That was what a 60-yard throw to get it to the end zone. Sure enough it made it, and the Georgia crowd just exploded. Obviously there was a lot of despair on the Tennessee sidelines and in our booth also.”

That despair didn’t last. Four seconds left. We all know it. Josh Dobbs to Jauan Jennings for the win.

Said Kesling:”That was the thing about the Dobbs pass. it was just so perfectly thrown. Georgia defended it well. I mean they were up there trying to get the ball. It was just incredible to see Jennings just go up above everybody else, and just snatch it out of the air. It was quite an athletic play. Jauan Jennings experience as a basketball player paid off because he was able to go up and snatch that ball and get it and get the win for Tennessee.

And how did Kesling handle the big moment on air?

Said Kesling:”I was under control pretty good. It was Tim Priest that moved the needle. I mean he was Tennessee wins! He was all excited. We were stunned a littel bit.”

Kesling radio call:”Dobbs drops back. Looks. Loads up. Fires long for the end zone. The pass is going to be caught! By Tennessee! Tennessee wins! Caught by Tennessee! Jauan Jennings!”

Said Kesling:”You know that play was important. Like you said, it didn’t lead to a championship, so it’s not one of those legendary plays. It’s certainly ranks as one of the most exciting plays in Tennessee history.”