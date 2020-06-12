Teenager charged with rape of 13 year old in Murphy, NC

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – North Carolina investigators say a 19 year old used meth in a sexual assault on a 13 year old girl.

Cherokee County officers began looking into the accusation against Nickolas Ghannon Carter late last year.

This month a grand jury indicted him on charges of Second Degree Forcible Rape and Statutory Sexual Office with a person under 15.

Deputies arrested Carter on Thursday.

Sheriff Derrick Palmer stated “I want to commend the deputies and detectives on this arrest. They were diligent and pursued the investigation to conclusion. As you see it takes team work to facilitate these investigations and we thank HAVAN CAC for their invaluable assistance.”