NCAA Encouraging Day Off For College Athletes For Election Day in November

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
The NCAA is encouraging its 1,100 member schools to give athletes the day off from their sports on election day in November. In response to nationwide protests of police brutality, Georgia Tech announced earlier this week it was giving nine fall sports teams a day off from athletic activities on Nov. 3 so athletes could vote. UCLA followed with a similar announcement. At other schools, coaches and players have organized plans for team-wide voter registration. The NCAA could not mandate a day off from athletic activities on election day because some schools already have competitions scheduled that would be difficult to move, though the Mid-American Conference said it would try to reschedule a football game between Buffalo and Northern Illinois slated for election night.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.