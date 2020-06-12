MLB Owners Offer 72 Game Schedule in Latest Proposal

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball and its players are moving closer to a deal or to Commissioner Rob Manfred ordering a shortened season without an agreement. According to details of the proposal obtained by The Associated Press, MLB offered players 80% of their prorated salaries and a 72-game schedule beginning July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season. Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason under MLB’s plan. The offer is good through Sunday. The union is not likely to accept.

