Hooked On Science – Fill Up A Bag With Just One Breath

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Diaper Genie Refill

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Remove 6 feet of Diaper Genie refill and cut.

STEP 2: Tie a knot in one end of the Diaper Genie refill.

STEP 3: Using two fingers and two thumbs, hold open the untied end of the wind bag.

STEP 4: Hold the wind bag 6 to 12 inches from your mouth, gently blow a stream of air into the wind bag, quickly close the opening with your hand, and observe.

STEP 5: Hold the wind bag 6 to 12 inches from your mouth, with more strength, blow a stronger stream of air into the wind bag, quickly close the opening with your hand, and observe. Compare the effects of the different strengths of your breath pushing on the motion of the air in the wind bag.

EXPLANATION

As the stream of air, from your mouth, pushes into the bag, more air is pulled into the bag, creating a super breath.

