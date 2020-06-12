Government Records bill passes another vote in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee State Senate passed a bill yesterday, which penalizes government entities for destroying documents to avoid public records requests.

Senator Todd Gardenhire sponsored Senate Bill 2313.

It requires that written and electronic documents subject to a public records request, be kept at least 12 months.

Any government agencies that violate this, could be charged up to $500.

This was an issue with recent requests from Hamilton County.

The bill now goes to the House for approval.