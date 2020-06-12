Georgia judge orders Decatur Confederate monument relocated

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has ordered the relocation of a Confederate monument that stands in Decatur.

DeKalb County Judge Clarence Seeliger’s order said the 30-foot obelisk in Decatur Square should be removed by midnight June 26 and placed in storage indefinitely.

In a complaint filed Wednesday, the city had argued that the monument had become a threat to public safety during recent protests about racism and police brutality.

Seeliger agreed.

An exact timeline for the monument’s removal was unclear.

But Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Seeliger recommended that it be moved well in advance of the deadline.