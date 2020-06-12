Fort Oglethorpe nursing home has multiple Covid-19 positive tests

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Another northwest Georgia nursing home is coping with a rash of Covid-19 positive tests.

Pruitt Health operates hundreds of senior care facilities in four southeastern states.

Their location in Fort Oglethorpe (behind the Battlefield 10 movie theater) has seen 33 positive tests out of their 88 residents.

25 staff members have also tested positive.

State records show none have died but none have recovered yet.

Catoosa County has had a total of 217 cases since the pandemic began with 18 people currently in the hospital.

Pruitt Health has 35 locations in Georgia that have had at least one Covid-19 positive test.

They include two residents who have recovered in Blue Ridge, and one resident in LaFayette.

The other major outbreak in our area of northwest Georgia is NHC Healthcare in Rossville.

State records show 44 residents and 23 staff tested positive.

One of their residents has died.

The other senior care facilities on the Georgia database now are:

PCH BLUE RIDGE ASSISTED LIVING AND MEMORY CARE: 4 staff

PCH GARDENS AT ROYAL OAKS in Dalton: 2 staff

PCH MORNINGSIDE OF DALTON: 2 staff

PARKSIDE CENTER FOR NURSING AND REHAB AT ELLIJAY: 1 resident

QUINTON MEM HC & REHAB CENTER in Dalton: 1 staff

REGENCY PARK HEALTH AND REHABILITATION in Dalton: 1 resident who has recovered, 3 staff