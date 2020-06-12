Dale Earnhardt Jr Racing Again in Saturday’s XFinity Event at Homestead

MIAMI (AP) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a plan for Saturday, one unlike any other he’s had in more than two decades of getting behind the wheel at NASCAR events. He’s going to fly to Homestead-Miami Speedway and arrive in the early afternoon. He’ll go through a health screening, then sit in a rental car instead of the custom RV that usually serves as his home away from home on race days. He’ll change into driver gear, hop into his race car and, without the benefit of any practice, hope for the best. Such is pandemic-racing life.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)