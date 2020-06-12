Covid-19 hospital cases drop on Friday in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County reported better numbers on Friday, at least on the hospital front.

The total of new Covid-19 positive tests went up by 59 which was higher than the Thursday number.

- Advertisement -

But the hospital numbers were much better.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped by ten on Friday. That follows a steady increase all week. We still are double the rate we had just two weeks ago.

We also saw a dramatic drop in ICU cases, with no new deaths. The 11 people in Intensive Care is our second lowest number in two weeks.