Covid-19 hospital cases drop on Friday in Hamilton County

COVID-19 Cases
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County reported better numbers on Friday, at least on the hospital front.

The total of new Covid-19 positive tests went up by 59 which was higher than the Thursday number.

But the hospital numbers were much better.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped by ten on Friday. That follows a steady increase all week.  We still are double the rate we had just two weeks ago.

We also saw a dramatic drop in ICU cases, with no new deaths.  The 11 people in Intensive Care is our second lowest number in two weeks.

