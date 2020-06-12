Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke addresses masks, Covid-19 & protests

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke held a press conference today to talk about the many things that our community is facing.

The Mayor began the conference with addressing COVID-19 issues in the Latinx community.

As of today, there are 59 new cases of the Coronavirus in Hamilton County and the Latinx community accounts for 67% of the cases.

The City of Chattanooga will be having an ad contest in order to reach as many Latinx community members as possible.

Mayor Andy Berke says, “We want to get the word out as soon as possible. Part of a good public health plan is having a communications strategy that reaches as many people as possible.”

Mayor Berke also talked about the possibility of a second wave of the virus that could appear during the fall or winter.

“Right now we want to be dropping our numbers so that when that season comes, we start from the lowest base possible. We really have to be thinking about a time when people are sneezing and coughing more and making sure that we are prepared for that moment as well”, says Mayor Berke.

If there is a second wave, Mayor Berke says that does not want to hurt businesses again by ordering another closure.

“A second closure is a last resort and I certainly hope that we don’t get there” adds Berke

The next topic on the list?

The Renfro masks.

Mayor Berke says that even though Governor Lee has decided to distribute the masks, Chattanooga has not decided what to do with the 20,000 that they received from the state.

Mayor Berke says, “At this point, if there is a question about them, our current belief is that we should hold on to them.”

Mayor Berke also says that he and Chief David Roddy will continue to listen to citizens voice their concerns about issues within the Chattanooga police department.