Bradley police agencies sign deal to police each other

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Three law enforcement agencies have come together to incorporate a new police policy.

The new policy is called TAG ME OUT, and includes the Bradley County Sheriffs office, the Cleveland police department, and Charleston police department.

This policy allows officers to hold each other accountable if a situation gets too out of hand.

Police say the officer can physically tag the other one out, and assume control of the situation.

The new policy stems from George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

Captain Gabriel Thomas with the Sheriff’s office says though all the agencies have been practicing this, they felt it was important to put the initiative into writing.

“No matter what you have been practicing for years and think that people know, you need to put it in writing. That way it helps hold officers and administration accountable.”

The sheriff’s office says this new policy has been put into place immediately.

They plan to continue to work on other policies, as well.