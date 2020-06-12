Alabama virus cases surge, prompting new health warnings

Friday numbers for Jackson County (Scottsboro/Stevenson/Bridgeport)
Friday numbers for Dekalb County (Fort Payne, Ider, Rainsville)
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama health officials are issuing renewed warnings after a surge of coronavirus cases.
The Alabama Department of Public Health urged people to take precautions such as wearing masks in public.
As of Friday, more than 23,000 people statewide had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus with more than one-fourth of the cases coming in the last two weeks.
The state reported 1,500 cases over a two-day period.
