I 75 chase and crash kills two passengers in fleeing vehicle

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The crash on I 75 in northwest Georgia last night began as a police chase.

A Georgia State Patrolman began pursing a vehicle with a Tennessee plate that was reported stolen.

- Advertisement -

The chase ran from Gordon County north into Whitfield.

The State Patrol reports that speeds hit 120 mph.

Just before 10 PM, the patrolman performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle.

It ran into the median near the Tunnel Hill exit, flipped and hit a tree.

All three passengers were trapped.

By the time rescuers got them out, two of the passengers were dead.

They were 32 year old Phillip Jackson from Ooltewah and 42 year old Tiffany T. Bingham from East Ridge.

Driver Quentin Alonzo was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga with serious injuries.

The crash blocked northbound traffic on the interstate for several hours

The silver Ford Fusion was stolen out of Chattanooga.

Charges are pending against Alonzo.