Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – June 11th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Sunshine, Drier, And Less Humid Weather Will Stay Around For Awhile!

This Morning: Becoming fair to partly cloudy through the morning. It will be drier, less humid, and milder this morning with lows in the low to mid 60’s. The air will feel crisp & refreshing!

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine, breezy, and pleasant for the rest of the day. It will look and feel so much better with highs in the lower & maybe middle 80’s.

Overnight: Clear and comfortable Thursday night with lows by Friday morning a bit cooler, between 60-62.

More sunshine and good looking weather will continue for the upcoming with highs in the mid to upper 80’s and lows 60-63 through Sunday morning.

86 & 65 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.