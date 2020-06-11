Two women charged with stealing from tornado damaged homes

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have charged two women with stealing from tornado damaged homes in East Brainerd.
29 year old Lauren Ashley McNabb and 34 year old Lauren Wall are both from Rossville.
A home owner posted surveillance photos of the women at their homes after thefts.
He is rebuilding the home that was destroyed by the tornado.
The home owner says a woman called asking why he posted her photo.
He contacted police and the pair were charged.
The suspects face charges of aggravated burglary of an occupied home and theft.
Several tornado victims have complained that some “volunteers” in the neighborhoods have actually been looting.