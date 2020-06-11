Tennessee Senate OKs bill to limit coronavirus liability

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate has advanced legislation that would provide nursing homes, grocery stores and other businesses sweeping protections from coronavirus lawsuits.

The measure is similar to the growing trend going on in states that have begun to reopen since shutting down months earlier.

Supporters argue employers need assurance they can open their doors without facing a wave of litigation.

However, critics warn that such actions only add another impossible barrier to employees seeking restitution from businesses that placed them at risk.

Gov. Bill Lee has already come out in favor of offering more protections to businesses.