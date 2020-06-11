Tennessee Nursing Homes prepare for visits again

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Tennessee can allow some visitation options starting Monday.
But the facilities must meet certain prerequisites and follow certain guidelines.
Governor Bill Lee announced this visitation plan yesterday.
Facilities will be allowed to offer different options for visitation.
A person can visit the resident inside their room if the visitor documents a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the visit.
If a person does not have that documentation, he or she will be able to visit the resident in an outdoor setting, in a visitation booth, or through a protective barrier.
We talked to Esmerelda Lee at Century Park Associates in Ooltewah.
“Being able to see their families has impacted them significantly, and I truly believe that outside (in) our beautiful courtyards and with masks on, they can reunite and still have those same quality visits with their loved ones.”
It’s best to call the senior care facility to schedule your visit.