Tennessee Aquarium reopens for members on Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee Aquarium has been preparing for reopening since the day they closed.

The Tennessee aquarium will open their doors for the first time since March.

Members will be their first guests starting tomorrow.

The Tennessee Aquarium talked to many experts about their reopening process.

Thom Benson with the Tennessee Aquarium says, “We’ve brought in an infectious disease specialists from CHI memorial hospital to review our plan, to work with us, to tour our buildings and make recommendations and all of that has been put into this comprehensive reopening plan.”

Their have been many changes made so that patrons can have a fun yet safe experience.

Water fountains will be closed but the touch-less water bottle filling stations will be available.

All staff and volunteers will have their temperature checked before starting their day.

Staff members and volunteers will also be required to wear masks throughout the day.

However, guests are not required to wear their masks, but it is strongly suggested.

“We’ll have early bird entry each day from 9 am to 10 am for people who want to wear a mask. So, it will be required to wear a mask during early bird entry. If you don’t have a masks and you come down to the aquarium and are excited and you leave one at home, we’ll have them in our river journey gift shop affordably priced”, adds Benson.

Staff members will be available to help keep guests in their family group throughout the aquarium.

There will be no scheduled shows for the time being, and the butterfly garden will remain closed.

In order for you to visit, you must have a timed entry ticket.

You can find that information on their Facebook page.