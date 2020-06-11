San Diego Padres Use Third Round Pick on Former Heritage Pitcher Cole Wilcox

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
3

Georgia pitcher and former Heritage high school star Cole Wilcox was drafted by the San Diego Padres Thursday in the third round of the MLB Draft. He was the 80th overall pick.

As a draft eligible sophomore, Wilcox could decide to return to Georgia. According to a report from the AJC, the Padres are known to save their bonus pool money, and they might opt to give Wilcox a bigger signing bonus than a typical third round pick might receive. Wilcox can reach 100 miles-an-hour on his fastball, and MLB Pipeline states Wilcox has some of the best pure stuff in the draft.

Rick Nyman
