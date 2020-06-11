San Diego Padres Use Third Round Pick on Former Heritage Pitcher Cole Wilcox

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
Georgia pitcher and former Heritage high school star Cole Wilcox was drafted by the San Diego Padres Thursday in the third round of the MLB Draft. He was the 80th overall pick.
As a draft eligible sophomore, Wilcox could decide to return to Georgia. According to a report from the AJC, the Padres are known to save their bonus pool money, and they might opt to give Wilcox a bigger signing bonus than a typical third round pick might receive. Wilcox can reach 100 miles-an-hour on his fastball, and MLB Pipeline states Wilcox has some of the best pure stuff in the draft.
