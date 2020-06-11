Salvation Army preparing for heat shelters

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army is Beating the Heat once again this year.
They are giving out free box fans and water to homeless and low-income families during the hot summer months.
Salvation Army is also celebrating no COVID-19 patients in their shelter.
They say they have worked hard to keep it that way by following all of CDC guidelines.
All of their beat the heat initiatives will follow these guidelines, including a handwashing station near the coolers.
Major mark Smith says “Every year we do this, we set up water cooling stations in strategic locations, one on our property which is 822 McCallie that anyone can come and get a cold drink to fight the heat. We also collect box fans that we give out to senior citizens.”
