Republicans choose Jacksonville for their National Convention

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WDEF) – The competition is over and Florida is the winner.
This evening, the Republican National Committee announced they are moving their convention to Jacksonville.
The party moved the convention from Charlotte after failing to get assurances from Democratic Governor Roy Cooper that it would go on during the pandemic.
Several southern cities and states immediately jumped in to try to land the event, including Tennessee and Georgia.
But Florida makes since for the Republicans, according to chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
“Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”
The RNC voted to allow official convention business to continue in Charlotte, but the actual presidential nomination will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.