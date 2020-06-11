Recalling UTC’s Historic First Ever Win Over the Lady Vols

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
3
Mocs
Mocs

The UTC women’s basketball team tipped the 2012 season with one of their greatest wins in school history. They finally beat the Lady Vols for the first time in twenty tries, which spoiled the debut of Tennessee coach Holly Warlick.
Current UTC coach Katie Burrows, who was an assistant with the team,  and former UTC player Taylor Hall, recall the memorable victory at a raucous Round House.

Said Hall:”We couldn’t even hear each other. Couldn’t hear coach Wes Moore yelling plays or anything on the sidelines. It was very loud it seems like, but the energy is just contagious.”
Sloppy play appeared to be contagious too, at least early on.
Said Burrows:”It was a very ugly game. When you’re playing the big schools like SEC or ACC, things of that nature, they tend to be a lot more physical.”
Said Hall:”We had a pretty good team as far as size goes, so I think that helped us with the physicality part of it. We were able to hold our own.”
Said Burrows:”And again having that mentality of just being physical with them. They didn’t like it.”
You know Holly Warlick didn’t like it. It was her first game replacing the legend Pat Summitt, who was in the stands that night, and apparently elsewhere in the arena.
Said Hall:”I remember after the game being told she went into their locker room at halftime to probably light a little fire underneath them.”
Said Burrows:”You know she was still head coach emeritus at that time I believe. I don’t know how I would respond in that situation. I think that would probably be added pressure to have that glare looking at you like you need to get it together.”
Taylor Hall had her own glare scoring 24 points. UTC got the lead to ten midway through the second half, and they held on for the historic upset 80-71. What a night at McKenzie Arena.
Said Hall:”It was amazing. We went to eat after. I was with my Dad. We had people coming up talking about the game. It was I guess. Kind of felt famous for a little bit. It was a different experience.”
Said Burrows:”You know Coach Moore came in. He came into my office with a smile on his face. I stood up, and he goes man, what a win. Just gave me a big ol’ hug. It was just a really cool moment.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGov. Kemp eases Georgia virus rules to allow sports, conventions
Next articleNCAA Committee Approves Plan For Extended Football Preseason
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here