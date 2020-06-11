Recalling UTC’s Historic First Ever Win Over the Lady Vols

The UTC women’s basketball team tipped the 2012 season with one of their greatest wins in school history. They finally beat the Lady Vols for the first time in twenty tries, which spoiled the debut of Tennessee coach Holly Warlick.

Current UTC coach Katie Burrows, who was an assistant with the team, and former UTC player Taylor Hall, recall the memorable victory at a raucous Round House.

Said Hall:”We couldn’t even hear each other. Couldn’t hear coach Wes Moore yelling plays or anything on the sidelines. It was very loud it seems like, but the energy is just contagious.”

Sloppy play appeared to be contagious too, at least early on.

Said Burrows:”It was a very ugly game. When you’re playing the big schools like SEC or ACC, things of that nature, they tend to be a lot more physical.”

Said Hall:”We had a pretty good team as far as size goes, so I think that helped us with the physicality part of it. We were able to hold our own.”

Said Burrows:”And again having that mentality of just being physical with them. They didn’t like it.”

You know Holly Warlick didn’t like it. It was her first game replacing the legend Pat Summitt, who was in the stands that night, and apparently elsewhere in the arena.

Said Hall:”I remember after the game being told she went into their locker room at halftime to probably light a little fire underneath them.”

Said Burrows:”You know she was still head coach emeritus at that time I believe. I don’t know how I would respond in that situation. I think that would probably be added pressure to have that glare looking at you like you need to get it together.”

Taylor Hall had her own glare scoring 24 points. UTC got the lead to ten midway through the second half, and they held on for the historic upset 80-71. What a night at McKenzie Arena.

Said Hall:”It was amazing. We went to eat after. I was with my Dad. We had people coming up talking about the game. It was I guess. Kind of felt famous for a little bit. It was a different experience.”

Said Burrows:”You know Coach Moore came in. He came into my office with a smile on his face. I stood up, and he goes man, what a win. Just gave me a big ol’ hug. It was just a really cool moment.”