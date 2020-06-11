Protesters want more change, continue demonstrations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hundreds gathered in Miller Park Thursday.

It was a continuation of protest and push for change.

- Advertisement -

“We definitely need good cops to intervene with bad cops. Good cops need to arrest bad cops,” protester Marlon Carter said.

As discussions of change rise, some have already been made.

Chattanooga Police recently announced they updated their “duty to intervene” policy putting the responsibility on officers to intervene if they see another officer committing an unlawful or improper act.

“Duty to intervene needs to stretch beyond that. That’s like a baby step to a mountain and there’s many, many steps that need to come about that and I think we’re on that level, but that is the first step and it’s good to see it but it needs to be like clockwork it needs to keep happening,” protester Grason Harvey said.

The rally came a of couple days after Chattanooga City Council’s marathon meeting with over 200 people that signed up to give public comments.

“It’s going to take city council. It’s going to take the police department, the chief of police, the police union. It’s going to take our faith-based community. It’s going to take all of us sitting down at the table to address the concerns,” Chattanooga City Council Chairman Chip Henderson said

Some people are calling for the city to defund the police department.

Speaking on his district, Councilman Henderson said he’s had some constituents ask for this change, but an overwhelming amount of people tell him that they want it fully funded.

“When I go to neighborhood associations and HOAs in District 1, every meeting I go to constituents are always asking me to increase police presence. Obviously to increase police presence you’ve got to increase the funding,” he said.

It’s possible defunding the police will be brought up when council members meet again.

News 12 is told that Police Chief David Roddy will be speaking during budget discussions starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.