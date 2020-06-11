Over 600,000 Tennesseans have claimed unemployment since March 15

Unemployment background
NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Over 600,000 Tennesseans have claimed unemployment since March 15. This comes after 21,417 Tennesseans claimed unemployment for the week of June 6, down slightly from 22,784 the week before. This is the ninth straight week of fewer filings than the previous week. The highest mark was 116,141 during the week of April 4. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 1,631 new claims. The Greater Memphis area saw the highest number of unemployment filings in the state with 5,905 claims.

About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening. The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 10th straight weekly decline in applications for jobless aid since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit hard. Still, the pace of layoffs remains historically high. The total number of people who are receiving unemployment aid fell slightly, a sign that some people who were laid off when restaurants, retail chains and small businesses suddenly shut down have been recalled to work.

with additional reporting from The Associated Press

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234
Claims Since March 15 602,822

TN Workforce Development Area Map

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims
Greater Memphis 5,905
Northwest Tennessee 482
Southwest Tennessee 677
Northern Middle Tennessee 5,448
Southern Middle Tennessee 938
Upper Cumberland 489
Southeast Tennessee 1,631
East Tennessee 2,194
Northeast Tennessee 699
West TN Mobile American Job Center 12
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 58
East TN Mobile America Job Center 8

