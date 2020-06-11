NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Over 600,000 Tennesseans have claimed unemployment since March 15. This comes after 21,417 Tennesseans claimed unemployment for the week of June 6, down slightly from 22,784 the week before. This is the ninth straight week of fewer filings than the previous week. The highest mark was 116,141 during the week of April 4. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 1,631 new claims. The Greater Memphis area saw the highest number of unemployment filings in the state with 5,905 claims.

- Advertisement -

About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening. The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 10th straight weekly decline in applications for jobless aid since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit hard. Still, the pace of layoffs remains historically high. The total number of people who are receiving unemployment aid fell slightly, a sign that some people who were laid off when restaurants, retail chains and small businesses suddenly shut down have been recalled to work.

with additional reporting from The Associated Press

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 Claims Since March 15 602,822

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims Greater Memphis 5,905 Northwest Tennessee 482 Southwest Tennessee 677 Northern Middle Tennessee 5,448 Southern Middle Tennessee 938 Upper Cumberland 489 Southeast Tennessee 1,631 East Tennessee 2,194 Northeast Tennessee 699 West TN Mobile American Job Center 12 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 58 East TN Mobile America Job Center 8