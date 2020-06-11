NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Over 600,000 Tennesseans have claimed unemployment since March 15. This comes after 21,417 Tennesseans claimed unemployment for the week of June 6, down slightly from 22,784 the week before. This is the ninth straight week of fewer filings than the previous week. The highest mark was 116,141 during the week of April 4. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 1,631 new claims. The Greater Memphis area saw the highest number of unemployment filings in the state with 5,905 claims.
About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening. The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 10th straight weekly decline in applications for jobless aid since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit hard. Still, the pace of layoffs remains historically high. The total number of people who are receiving unemployment aid fell slightly, a sign that some people who were laid off when restaurants, retail chains and small businesses suddenly shut down have been recalled to work.
with additional reporting from The Associated Press
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|Claims Since March 15
|602,822
|Local Workforce Development Area
|Number of New Claims
|Greater Memphis
|5,905
|Northwest Tennessee
|482
|Southwest Tennessee
|677
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|5,448
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|938
|Upper Cumberland
|489
|Southeast Tennessee
|1,631
|East Tennessee
|2,194
|Northeast Tennessee
|699
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|12
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|58
|East TN Mobile America Job Center
|8