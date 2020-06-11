NCAA Committee Approves Plan For Extended Football Preseason

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
The NCAA football oversight committee has finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs. The proposal goes to the Division I Council, which meets Tuesday, and is expected to be approve. The plan had been circulating among NCAA members for during the last week. Oversight committee chairman Shane Lyons, who is athletic director at West Virginia, told AP a few a final tweaks were made allow teams to conduct the maximum six hours of unpadded walkthroughs per week while also requiring two days off for the players.
