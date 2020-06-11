Kroger Health Drive-Thru testing site at Northgate Mall

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
3
A nurse changes out gloves while New Jersey National Guard Airmen direct traffic at a COVID-19 Community-Based Testing site., Photo Date: 3/23/2020
Cropped Photo: U.S. Air National Guard / Matt Hecht / CC BY 2.0 License

HIXSON, Tenn (WDEF)- This week Kroger Health teamed up with the Hamilton County Health Department to offer free drive thru testing.

The testing site is located at NorthGate Mall in Hixson and is open from 9am to 4:30pm in the afternoon.

The “Little Clinic” is here until Friday, June 12th and possibly the following week.

Officials say they felt like this location would be  accessible to a very large population.

“We feel like this was the best area centrally for everybody to get to. It’s a great location here at the mall. It’s been great to work with them and have a location that can get people in and out pretty quickly. It does take about 15 mins to 20 mins max,” says Blake Lord with Kroger Health.

Officials say you do not need to have a physician’s referral, symptoms, insurance, or money to get tested. 

Blake Lord who is over the testing site says its extremely important to get tested and that this site is a self administered exam.

“This is the nasal test so it’s not the nasopharyngeal, the nasal throat one. That’s where you have to go a little further. This is self administered. That does help since it’s done yourself. We do have nurse practitioners and pharmacists here on site. They will observe you doing it,” says Lord. 

The testing is open to anyone but officials ask that you do make an appointment before showing up.

You can find the link to make an appointment, here

Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.

