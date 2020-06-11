Deputies looking for Tennessee car for triple shooting in Stevenson

STEVENSON, Alabama (WDEF) – Authorities in northeast Alabama are looking for a Tennessee vehicle in a triple shooting that happened Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 8:30 in the 300 block of Ohio Avenue in Stevenson.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports one of the victims is seriously injured.
They are looking for a green, four door Mercury car.
It has Tennessee plates.
The car also has some damage to the rear, left side.
The vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.
If you have seen the vehicle, or have any more information on the case, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.