Creative Discovery Museum getting ready to reopen in a couple of weeks

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The creative discovery museum is also preparing to reopen its doors.
That’ll happen on June 22nd.
They will only be letting around 150 people inside.
Guests 5 years and older will be required to wear a mask.
Customers will have to have their temperature checked when coming in, and they have to buy timed tickets ahead of time.
They’ll be open for two sessions with a break in between for deep cleaning.
“So, we’ll clean up before people come and we’ll actually have staff on the floor cleaning, while people are disinfecting, while people are here. We’ll have a deep clean between one and two and we’ll clean after people leave. So, a lot of emphasis on that.”
Included in the price of admission is a “make it take it” project bag.
Kids can either make the craft at the creative discovery museum, or take it home.
It will be individually wrapped.