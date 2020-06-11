Covid-19 hospital rate continues to climb in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The number of new coronavirus tests went down today in Hamilton County, but the hospitalization numbers continue to climb.

The Health Department reported 47 new cases on Thursday, which is much better than the 89 from yesterday.

But the numbers of Covid-19 patients in area hospitals climbed to a new high today of 53.

We have seen a steady increase all week (though the number of persons under investigation for Covid-19 dropped by half on Thursday).

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care also jump to a new high of 22 on Thursday.