Charges upgraded against ATV driver who hit Atlanta officer

ATLANTA (AP) — Charges have been upgraded against a man accused of deliberately running his ATV into a Georgia police officer directing traffic away from a crowd gathered last month to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
Atlanta Police spokesman Carlos Campos said Thursday that 42-year-old Avery Goggans, of Stone Mountain, faces new charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Goggans is accused of hitting Officer Maximilian Brewer, who was directing traffic away from protesters on May 30.
Campos says the new charges were filed because Goggans had tried to hit two other officers before hitting Brewer.